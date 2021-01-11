Political technologist: Armenia society’s only task should be to remove PM Pashinyan from power

YEREVAN. – The only task of the Armenian society should be to remove Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from the political arena, depriving him of power. Political technologist Karen Kocharyan said this at a press conference Monday.
In his view, after all the failures, Pashinyan simply cannot and should not remain at the helm of power in Armenia. "I do not care who will become the [next] leader," Kocharyan said, adding that he does not rule out that Pashinyan may be replaced by National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, or opposition candidate—and former PM—Vazgen Manukyan, who is supported by 17 political parties.
According to the political technologist, Nikol Pashinyan is leading Armenia to collapse, "as he is an uneducated and ungrateful person, and something must be done about it."