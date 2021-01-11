News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 11
USD
523.76
EUR
636.84
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.76
EUR
636.84
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Political technologist: Armenia society’s only task should be to remove PM Pashinyan from power
Political technologist: Armenia society’s only task should be to remove PM Pashinyan from power
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The only task of the Armenian society should be to remove Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from the political arena, depriving him of power. Political technologist Karen Kocharyan said this at a press conference Monday.

In his view, after all the failures, Pashinyan simply cannot and should not remain at the helm of power in Armenia. "I do not care who will become the [next] leader," Kocharyan said, adding that he does not rule out that Pashinyan may be replaced by National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, or opposition candidate—and former PM—Vazgen Manukyan, who is supported by 17 political parties.

According to the political technologist, Nikol Pashinyan is leading Armenia to collapse, "as he is an uneducated and ungrateful person, and something must be done about it."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia lawmaker: Neutral government must be formed before snap parliamentary elections
And without incumbent PM Nikol Pashinyan's leadership…
 Armenia MP: I rule out 17 forces’ agenda, their candidate for PM
At the moment, I have no desire or intention to cooperate with any political force…
 Political technologist: Armenia PM Pashinyan proved that he can’t resolve any issue
During his two years in office…
 Armenia opposition MP says her party is the only one that hasn't burnt bridges with any political force
Touching upon the proposal of President of...
 Armenia President - We are entering new stage of history: Toward "Fourth Republic"
Sarkissian has issued an article, entitled “On the Inevitability of Building a Substantive State”…
 ARF: OSCE Minsk Group is obliged to take steps to stop plans threatening Armenians by Turkey and Azerbaijan
The Dashnaktsutyun Party issued a statement ahead of Monday’s meetings in Moscow…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos