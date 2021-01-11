Karabakh State Service for Emergency Situations records 806 calls

Between January 1 and 10, 2021, the Crisis Management Center of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) received 806 calls from citizens who mainly reported the detection of arms and ammunition that remained in the territory of Artsakh during the war, as well as accidents, as reported the State Service for Emergency Situations.

“In particular, the State Service for Emergency Situations received 70 calls regarding unexploded and hazardous ammunition. The sapper squads of the State Service for Emergency Situations have detected, cleared or stored over 2,000 explosive objects in Stepanakert and regions.

There have been 15 reports on fires in the first ten days of 2021. Thanks to firefighters and rescuers, the fires have been put out on time. A big fire was recorded at a distance of nearly 12 kilometers from Stepanakert due to a careless citizen, and the fire was put out on time.

In the same period, the 911 Alarm Center of the State Service for Emergency Situations recorded two road accidents and 1 victim, who was transferred to a medical center (the victim is in satisfactory condition).

During the first days of the New Year, rescuers provided consulting for over 150 citizens.

Since November 13, 2020, the personnel of the special unit for rapid response continues search and rescue operations in the areas that are now under the control of Azerbaijan. In the period between January 1 and 10, 2021, the bodies of 74 deceased servicemen were detected and returned.

Overall, since November 13, 1,211 bodies have been found, and there are bodies of civilians among them,” the press release of the Service reads.