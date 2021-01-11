Turkish court sentences preacher to 1,075 years in prison

The Istanbul court sentenced the well-known Islamic preacher Adnan Oktar, who was accused under a number of articles, to a 1,075-year term in prison, RIA Novosti referring to NTV channel.
Oktar was arrested in July 2018 and accused of creating a criminal organization, sexual abuse of children, sexual harassment, sexual relations with minors, kidnapping, rape, blackmail, illegal imprisonment of people, military and political espionage, fraud through the use of religious beliefs and feelings of people, violation of privacy, falsification of documents and other crimes.
A total of 236 people were involved in the case along with Oktar.