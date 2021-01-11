Iran imports 2 million doses of COVI-19 vaccines from India, China, Russia

Iran has imported 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India, China, Russia.

By the end of March 2021, Iran will import two million COVID-19 vaccines from India, China, and Russia, Mehr reported referring to the Medical Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammadreza Zafarghandi.

The vaccine produced in Iran is more reliable than many foreign vaccines, but since its production takes time, about two million doses of vaccines will be imported from India, China or Russia, he told a briefing.

Buying Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has never been on Iran's agenda due to their high prices, transportation issues, and maintenance needs, he said.

Zafarghandi also explained that there are currently 290 companies in the world producing the COVID-19 vaccine.