Joe Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA director
Joe Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA director
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA Director, CNN reported.

Burns, 64, a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan, spent 33 years in the State Department under the Republican and Democratic presidents. 

"Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure," Biden said. "He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect."
