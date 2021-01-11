Putin, Pashinyan, Aliyev meet in Moscow, Armenia and Azerbaijan security chiefs meet, 11.01.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 11.01.2021:
- Talks between the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev have been held in Moscow.
During the meeting, Putin noted that the trilateral agreement on Karabakh is being consistently implemented, and this creates the necessary prerequisites for a long-term and full-scale settlement of the long-standing conflict on a just basis.
The Russian President also noted that Russia sought to follow the key developments reached in the OSCE Minsk Group. According to him, Russia has adhered to OSCE Minsk Group principles on Karabakh.
Putin noted that a special trilateral task force led by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan will deal with the restoration of economic and transport relations in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Russian leader noted that more than 48,000 people have already returned to Karabakh after the ceasefire.
- The director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, Armen Abazyan, had a working meeting with the director of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Ali Nagiyev, at the neutral border zone adjacent to Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.
The NSS informed NEWS.am that the exchange of captives and the search for the missing were discussed during the meeting.
Contacts on these topics continue.
- Fourteen soldiers' bodies have been found in search works, Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the public relations department of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh, told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
Meanwhile, the total number of people found has exceeded 1,100.
- Russian specialists continue demining in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the ministry reported.
Since November 23, during the respective operations carried out by the engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Karabakh, about 479.2 hectares of land, 182.8 km of roads, 710 buildings—including 22 social facilities—have been cleared of unexploded ordnances, and more than 23 thousand explosive objects have been found and diffused.
- The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 162,288 in Armenia.
The death toll has already reached 2,931 cases.
The total number of people who have recovered so far has reached 149,873, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,782.