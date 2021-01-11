4 dead after truck collides with military buses in Russia

According to verified information, 4 people died and another 6 were injured after a truck and military buses collided in Moscow Region, RIA Novosti reported, citing the representative of the region’s emergency services.
According to information that is currently being specified, the road accident took place while the driver of the truck was making a turn on Novorizhskoe highway. Earlier, it was reported that 8 were injured.
“According to preliminary information, there are 10 victims, 4 of which have died,” the news agency’s interlocutor reported.
The circumstances behind the road accident are being established.