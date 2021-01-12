Oman to have its first crown prince

Oman’s sultan announced on Monday a constitutional shakeup that includes the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and new rules on how parliament will work, state media said, Reuters reported.
A new basic law issued by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said also emphasizes the role of the state in guaranteeing more rights and freedoms for citizens, state news agency ONA said.
Sultan Haitham came to power a year ago after the death of his predecessor Sultan Qaboos. Qaboos did not have a crown prince and named his preferred successor in a sealed envelope opened after his death.
The basic law sets out mechanisms for the appointment of a crown prince and his duties. The report did not say who would become the new crown prince or provide other details.