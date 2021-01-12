US prosecutors say Honduras President helped send cocaine to America

US federal prosecutors say Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez helped an alleged drug trafficker deliver thousands of kilos of cocaine to the United States in exchange for hefty bribes, CNN reported.

A motion submitted Friday by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York details new evidence in a case against alleged drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, including witness testimony of alleged transactions and promises made between Fuentes and Hernandez in 2013 and 2014.

The Honduran president is not identified by name in the motions. He is referred to as "CC-4" and clearly identified by descriptions of his campaign for president and by the naming of his brother.

Hernandez has not been charged. He confirmed in 2019 that he had been investigated by the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and has repeatedly denied all allegations.

Fuentes pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in June 2020, according to CNN Espanol.

The court document filed Friday describes a close working relationship between Fuentes and Hernandez. It alleges that Hernandez—among other top Honduran officials—accepted bribes while running for the presidency in 2013, and in exchange offered military support and the use of the country's armed forces "as security" for drug running operations.

"In approximately 2013 and 2014, CC-4 promised to protect [Fuentes] from arrest and extradition; promised to help the defendant transport cocaine with the assistance of Honduras's armed forces; said he wanted to use the defendant's Laboratory because of its proximity to a key shipping port; directed the defendant to work with Tony Hernandez (CC-4's brother) with respect to drug-trafficking activities; and stated that he was going to "shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos," the document reads.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday, the Honduran Presidency rejected the claims as "100% false," describing prosecutors' witnesses as "confessed criminals" who lied "to seek revenge and to reduce their sentences."