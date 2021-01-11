Pashinyan: We failed to resolve the issue of prisoners of war

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said following a trilateral meeting in Moscow with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan that the sides were unable to resolve the issue of prisoners of war.
“Today we failed to resolve the issue of prisoners of war, this is the most sensitive issue. We agreed that we will continue [talks] in this direction,” he said. “I hope we will be able to come to a concrete solution as soon as possible.”
“And of course we are ready to work constructively in this direction. But as I said, unfortunately, it is impossible to resolve all issues in one meeting.”
According to him, the conflict in Karabakh has not yet been settled.
“Of course, we managed to ensure the overall ceasefire regime, but there are still many issues that must be resolved.”