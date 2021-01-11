Putin is certain that both Yerevan and Baku will benefit from agreements reached in Moscow

President of Russia Vladimir Putin is certain that both Armenia and Azerbaijan will benefit from the implementation of the agreements on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that were reached in Moscow, RIA Novosti reported.
Putin held talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow today.
“First of all, I would like to thank my counterparts, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, for the fact that they agreed to come to Moscow to meet and discuss the issues related to implementation of the peace agreement signed on November 9, 2020. We came to the conclusion that the conditions of the agreement are mainly being maintained and that no serious incident has been recorded.
I am certain that the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples will benefit from the implementation of the agreement and that the region will unquestionably benefit from this in general, and this also implies the interests of the Russian Federation,” Putin said during a briefing following the talks.