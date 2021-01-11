News
Monday
January 11
Monday
January 11
Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is in the past, and we must think about the future
Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is in the past, and we must think about the future
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The meeting in Moscow was very important to ensure the further sustainable and safe development of the region, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev said following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to him, the meeting speaks of the parties' attitude towards the result, of their readiness to draw a line under the actions that took place in September-November.

“This is an area that can give great dynamism to the development of the region, as well as strengthen security. Because the opening of transport communications meets the interests of the peoples of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, and our neighbors. I am sure that neighboring countries will also actively participate in the creation of transport corridors and the creation of an extensive network of transport arteries in our region. We must continue to find those areas of activity that would give a quick effect and are aimed at results,” he said.

In general, according to Aliyev's assessment, the previous statement of November 9-10 is being implemented successfully, most of the points have been fulfilled. “The Russian peacekeeping mission is doing its job effectively and in two months, with the exception of minor incidents, there was no serious cause for concern.”
