Aliyev: Armenia will have railway communication with Russia through territory of Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev says Armenia will have railway communication with Russia through the territory of Azerbaijan, RIA Novosti reported.
“After more than 30 years, Azerbaijan will have transport communication with the Azerbaijani Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Armenia, and the Republic of Armenia will have a railway exit to Russia and Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said during the meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan will also have an exit to Turkey through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.