Putin holds bilateral meeting with Aliyev
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian president Vladimir Putin held bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan leader Ilham Aliyev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed satisfaction with the fact that it was possible to end the bloodshed in Karabakh.

According to him, the statement signed today is extremely important.

According to him, today relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing very successfully, this concerns primarily the economic component.

“We have a lot of areas of joint work and many overlapping interests in this area, in the area of economics,” he said. “I proceed from the fact that this settlement will allow us to build even closer, on an even more systematic basis, our relations not only in the economy, but also in the humanitarian sphere.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
