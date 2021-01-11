Putin to Pashinyan: I anticipate that agreement on all issues related to Karabakh is reached

During the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin declared that he anticipates that an agreement on all issues related to Nagorno-Karabakh will be reached.

“In my opinion, truly, in spite of the issues that you stated and that remain unsolved, I hope that, nevertheless, an agreement on all issues, including humanitarian issues is reached,” Putin said, adding the following:

“Overall, in my opinion, this meeting is helpful in the sense that it will be possible to determine the future of the region and the establishment of relations in the region, and, of course, first between Armenia and Azerbaijan. I would like to say that our relations have been, are and will be allied relations. We are close partners in all regards. Today we talked a lot about the economy. In this regard, I would like to state that, in spite of the difficult past, we have increased our trade turnover by almost 4%. All this serves as a ground to hope that we will find solutions for a settlement of the situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh that will benefit the Armenian people, Armenian statehood and our bilateral ties.”