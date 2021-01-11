Pashinyan: I am very glad that we achieved at least some result after these talks

I am very glad that we achieved at least some result after these talks, and it’s very important. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the bilateral meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, referring to the results of the trilateral meeting with the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan.
“I am certain that the agreements formulated in our joint statement can seriously help change the economy in the region and seriously increase the potential for investments…However, in my opinion, the economic issues will become difficult to solve, if the humanitarian issues aren’t solved and, of course, as I already said, the humanitarian issue related to the exchange of prisoners of war, missing persons and bodies of deceased is the most sensitive and most painful issue for us Armenians.
I would like to thank you for supporting this position. Of course, your personal contribution to the peace process is very, very tangible, especially now after the well-known events. I am certain that the relations between Armenia and Russia will grow deeper. Russia has been and remains Armenia’s key strategic ally…also in the security sector. Of course, we need to discuss not only the future of the region, but also the agenda for bilateral relations, and I am glad for this meeting and this opportunity," Pashinyan said.