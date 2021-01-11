Slutsky: Putin's, Pashinyan's and Aliyev's agreements will allow to regulate life in Nagorno-Karabakh

The agreements reached after the meeting of leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikkol Pashinyan will allow to restore all infrastructures in Nagorno-Karabakh and regulate the life of peaceful residents. This is what Chair of the Committee on International Relations of the Russian State Duma Leonid Slutsky told reporters today, TASS reported.
“The results of the trilateral meeting devoted to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict reinforce the results of the [work] of 9 November 2020 in regard to the cessation of hostilities in the region. The new agreements will provide the opportunity to restore all infrastructures and regulate the life of peaceful residents step-by-step,” Slutsky said.
According to him, the conflict that had been going on in Nagorno-Karabakh for 30 years “is becoming history more and more, and sustainable peace is replacing that.” “Russia plays a major role in this as an effective mediator. The Azerbaijani and Armenian sides acknowledge this,” Slutsky emphasized and added that Russia will continue to “support the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh, and Russian peacekeepers will continue to maintain peace in the region.”