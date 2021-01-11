Democrats have enough votes to impeach Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a majority of support in the House to impeach President Donald Trump, part of a two-front effort to punish and remove him for inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, Politico reported.
Key members of the House Judiciary Committee introduced a single article of impeachment Monday that has already gathered at least 218 cosponsors, according to a congressional aide involved in the process, meeting the majority needed in the House. Pelosi signaled Sunday night that the House would vote on that article if Trump refuses to resign and Vice President Mike Pence won’t initiate other procedures to remove him.
At a brief House session on Monday morning, the House formally accepted the resignation of Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving, who was partly responsible for security arrangements on Jan. 6. And moments later, Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) blocked unanimous consideration of a resolution from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) that would have urged Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment process to remove Trump from power. The House intends to vote on the resolution Tuesday.
Though some Democrats have also floated the notion of impeaching Trump but delaying transmitting the article to the Senate — a move that would forestall a Senate trial until after Biden’s early term plans and nominees are in place — a top Pelosi ally, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), indicated Monday he favors an immediate trial.
The 25th Amendment’s removal process, however, would be unlikely to deter Trump. It includes a mechanism for the president to contest his removal, which triggers a weekslong process that would extend past the expiration of Trump’s term.