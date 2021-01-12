US puts Cuba back on its list of countries sponsoring terrorism

The US has placed Cuba back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, BBC News reported.
When explaining the decision, officials cited Cuba's support of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro who the US refuses to recognize.
"With this action, we will once again hold Cuba's government accountable and send a clear message: the Castro regime must end its support for international terrorism and subversion of US justice," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.
Cuba was removed from the list by US President Barack Obama in 2015.