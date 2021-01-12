Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan no longer wishes to return to active politics?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: It was written that during the last sitting of the RPA SP [former ruling Republican Party of Armenia Supreme Body], [third President] Serzh Sargsyan told the fellow party members that he no longer wishes to return to active politics. Did your [party] chairman say such a thing? Yesterday our journalist asked Eduard Sharmazanov [vice-chairman and spokesperson of the RPA].

"Serzh Sargsyan is the chairman of the RPA. Secondly, what do you mean by saying ‘active politics?’ Am I engaged in active politics now? I am engaged [in active politics], am I not? Engaging in active politics and seeking power are different things.

One thing I can assure [you] is that the RPA is not seeking power at the moment, the RPA is not in secret negotiations with anyone, and does not draw plans to have representation in the future parliament.” Are there any among the 17 [opposition] forces [seeking PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation]? "I do not know, I do not know such forces, the day will come, we will see."