News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
USD
523.76
EUR
636.84
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.76
EUR
636.84
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan no longer wishes to return to active politics?
Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan no longer wishes to return to active politics?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: It was written that during the last sitting of the RPA SP [former ruling Republican Party of Armenia Supreme Body], [third President] Serzh Sargsyan told the fellow party members that he no longer wishes to return to active politics. Did your [party] chairman say such a thing? Yesterday our journalist asked Eduard Sharmazanov [vice-chairman and spokesperson of the RPA].

"Serzh Sargsyan is the chairman of the RPA. Secondly, what do you mean by saying ‘active politics?’ Am I engaged in active politics now? I am engaged [in active politics], am I not? Engaging in active politics and seeking power are different things.

One thing I can assure [you] is that the RPA is not seeking power at the moment, the RPA is not in secret negotiations with anyone, and does not draw plans to have representation in the future parliament.” Are there any among the 17 [opposition] forces [seeking PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation]? "I do not know, I do not know such forces, the day will come, we will see."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-Ambassador: PM Pashinyan was preparing our defeat in all directions for 2.5 years
Nikol, who was announcing the “New Armenia,” actually became the “builder” of the new Azerbaijan…
 Armenia political technologist: PM Pashinyan did not launch any criminal case against ex-authorities
He is simply not able to decide how to act in a certain case, on a key issue, as he often has mood swings…
 Political technologist: Armenia society’s only task should be to remove PM Pashinyan from power
He is leading the country to collapse…
 Armenia lawmaker: Neutral government must be formed before snap parliamentary elections
And without incumbent PM Nikol Pashinyan's leadership…
 Armenia MP: I rule out 17 forces’ agenda, their candidate for PM
At the moment, I have no desire or intention to cooperate with any political force…
 Political technologist: Armenia PM Pashinyan proved that he can’t resolve any issue
During his two years in office…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos