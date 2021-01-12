Newspaper: Negotiations on Artsakh issue to start again

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The issue of exchanging prisoners of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan has not been fully resolved, but the parties have agreed to continue working.
The RA Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] stated about this after yesterday’s first meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan—Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev—after the [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war.
Let us note that on the eve of these talks, the Armenian side had stated that the main topic of the talks was the issue of prisoners of war. There is no clear information, however, about the Armenian captives in Azerbaijan.
However, after the first meeting in Moscow, Pashinyan noted that no agreement had been reached, and that the status of Nagorno-Karabakh remains one of the unresolved issues.
It turns out that the goal for which Pashinyan had headed for Moscow was not achieved, as the latter was talking about a transport de-blockage for the return of prisoners of war, but only the first part was achieved.
Zhoghovurd daily spoke with Russian analyst Stanislav Pritchin about the meeting. "The trilateral meeting was very important, which took place at the highest level. (…). Besides, we see that it is not possible to move the issues (…) without the mediation of the Russian side. Only with the mediation of the Russian side will it be possible to bring the parties to the negotiating table. Of course, the solution of all issues requires great efforts and great work, for which the Russian side is ready," the analyst assured.