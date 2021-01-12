Trump says he may be blamed for riots in Washington

Incumbent US President Donald Trump has partially admitted his guilt in the January 6 riots in Washington D.C., Fox News reported, citing various sources.
According to this TV channel, in a conversation with the Republican Party leader at the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, Trump considered it possible that he could be to blame for the aforesaid events.
According to the sources of Fox News, McCarthy said this in a telephone conversation with other Republicans in the House of Representatives, as well as agreed with Trump.