355 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
355 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 355 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 162,643 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 10 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,941 cases.

Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 707 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 729, the total respective number so far is 150,602, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,393—which is a drop by 389 in one day.

And 1,885 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 611,815 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
