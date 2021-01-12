News
News
Ombudsman to publicize next report on Azerbaijan violations against Armenian captives
Ombudsman to publicize next report on Azerbaijan violations against Armenian captives
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, on Wednesday will publish another report on Azerbaijan's violations against Armenian captives; he stated about this during a press conference Tuesday.

Tatoyan noted that this report refers to the fact that the Azerbaijani authorities are initiating additional criminal cases against those Armenian captives who, in accordance with their age, may have been participants in the first Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the early 1990s.

The ombudsman stressed that such "testimonies" obtained as a result of torture could not be considered a basis.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
