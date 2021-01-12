News
Armenia Ombudsman: Sotk Gold Mine administration has started laying off employees
Armenia Ombudsman: Sotk Gold Mine administration has started laying off employees
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During today’s press conference, Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan declared that the administration at Sotk Gold Mine has started laying off employees, adding that during a monitoring visit to Gegharkunik Province, he had a meeting with the Mine’s executive director who transferred a statement.

Tatoyan said there truly are problems at the gold mine and that the administration has started laying off employees and added that even though the company is a private company, he has asked the administration to do everything possible to make sure the employees’ interests are protected. However, the Ombudsman says he would like to ask the state bodies how the border was delimitated and based on what map.
