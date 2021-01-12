Armenian refugee: Karabakh President showing that Kashatagh is not part of Nagorno-Karabakh with his actions

President of Nagorno-Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan is showing that Kashatagh region is not a part of Nagorno-Karabakh with his actions, that is, he is, in essence, renouncing the residents of that region. This is what refugee from Nagorno-Karabakh Hayk Kirakosyan told reporters in Yerevan today.
Kirakosyan added that he is temporarily living with his brother in Armenia’s Ararat Province and hasn’t applied for any government support program to date, except for the support program providing refugees with AMD 83,000. “It turns out that the data of 70% of the children born in Kashatagh region aren’t registered in the State Register, meaning their birth certificates aren’t in effect. This is why there is no chance to apply for the government’s support programs. The problem with minors was solved through the provision of new social security cards, but the solution to the issue on state support for adults is being delayed,” he added.
Kirakosyan noted that the incumbent authorities of Armenia continue the practice of their predecessors by providing assistance to only 30% of beneficiaries. “I went to fight on the border when the war broke out on September 27, but a statement on the handover of territories was signed behind my back. My family managed to gather a few items and leave. As far as food is concerned, we only receive rotten food. In such conditions, we have to either fight at the political level or leave the country,” the refugee stated.