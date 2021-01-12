Armenia MOD: No border incidents reported on Vorotan-David Bek motorway

YEREVAN. – On Monday and the morning of Tuesday, the stable operative situation was maintained along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on the state border of Armenia.
According to the information received from the Ministry of Defense, no border incidents were reported in the areas under the responsibility of the border troops; in particular, at the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan motorway.
The units of the armed forces and border guards of Armenia are monitoring the situation along the entire border.