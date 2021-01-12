News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia MOD: No border incidents reported on Vorotan-David Bek motorway
Armenia MOD: No border incidents reported on Vorotan-David Bek motorway
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – On Monday and the morning of Tuesday, the stable operative situation was maintained along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on the state border of Armenia.

According to the information received from the Ministry of Defense, no border incidents were reported in the areas under the responsibility of the border troops; in particular, at the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan motorway.

The units of the armed forces and border guards of Armenia are monitoring the situation along the entire border.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ombudsman: Mechanical approach to delimitation of borders is unacceptable
This process must answer two main questions…
 Armenia Human Rights defender: Azerbaijan politicizes captives’ matter
This is absolutely inadmissible…
 Tatoyan: Azerbaijan ombudsperson’s statements are part of anti-Armenian propaganda
As per Armenia’s ombudsman, all human rights issues in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) should be discussed with the participation of its ombudsman…
 Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian cross-stone in Karabakh
Azerbaijanis have desecrated an...
 Peskov: Russian doctors visited Pashinyan, Aliyev before their arrival in Moscow
But the Russian presidential spokesman did not specify the purpose of the doctors' visits…
 Ombudsman to publicize next report on Azerbaijan violations against Armenian captives
Tatoyan noted that this report refers to the fact that…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos