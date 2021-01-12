Armenian political scientist: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict isn't even resolved from perspective of Azerbaijan's interests

The Nagorno-Karabah conflict hasn’t even been resolved from the perspective of Azerbaijan’s interests since nearly 3,000 square kilometers of the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh aren’t subject to the central authorities of Azerbaijan, and the people living in those territories aren’t preparing to acquire Azerbaijani citizenship. This is what political scientist Aleksandr Iskandaryan said during an online discussion today.
According to him, the conflict remains as it existed, and there is no need to hope that Baku will go to mutual concessions. “Is it possible to resolve the conflict now? No, it’s impossible. At the same time, Azerbaijan has a strategy. Even though it is sometimes primitive, but it exists, and the aim is to impose Azerbaijan’s conditions on the Armenian side. Baku is continuing to wage a war by having an influence on the points that are painful for the Armenians, including capture, demarcation, restrictions on visits to Nagorno-Karabakh, etc. What is the Lachin corridor for, if there can’t be traffic through that corridor? If the conflict was resolved, this wouldn’t happen,” the analyst stated.
As far as Turkey’s role is concerned, Iskandaryan says the country doesn’t have enough resources to achieve its goals.