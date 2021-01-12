Opposition Bright Armenia Party: A draft decision on statement by parliament to be considered tomorrow

The “consensus minus one” is still in effect. This is what leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan told reporters in parliament today.
“During tomorrow’s session of the State and Legal Affairs Committee, I will deliver a report on my political party’s roadmap that will serve as a draft of the decision on the statement of the National Assembly, the first point of which is the resignation of the Prime Minister who serves as a symbol of defeat. There will be a discussion on the other points.
Member of the political party Taron Simonyan will report on the other document, and there will be a discussion on the lawfulness of the document signed on November 9, 2020,” he said.