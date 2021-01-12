News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Peskov: Russian doctors visited Pashinyan, Aliyev before their arrival in Moscow
Peskov: Russian doctors visited Pashinyan, Aliyev before their arrival in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian doctors visited the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev before their arrival in Moscow and the meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, told Kommersant about this.

But Peskov did not specify the purpose of the doctors' visits, saying that he was on vacation until Saturday.

In early January, the Armenian PM's press service had reported that Pashinyan was on self-isolation "due to the epidemiological situation" in the country.

The talks between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan took place Monday in Moscow—and on Putin's initiative.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ombudsman: Mechanical approach to delimitation of borders is unacceptable
This process must answer two main questions…
 Armenia MOD: No border incidents reported on Vorotan-David Bek motorway
The armed forces and border guards are monitoring the situation along the entire border…
 Armenia Human Rights defender: Azerbaijan politicizes captives’ matter
This is absolutely inadmissible…
 Tatoyan: Azerbaijan ombudsperson’s statements are part of anti-Armenian propaganda
As per Armenia’s ombudsman, all human rights issues in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) should be discussed with the participation of its ombudsman…
 Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian cross-stone in Karabakh
Azerbaijanis have desecrated an...
 Ombudsman to publicize next report on Azerbaijan violations against Armenian captives
Tatoyan noted that this report refers to the fact that…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos