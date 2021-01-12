Peskov: Russian doctors visited Pashinyan, Aliyev before their arrival in Moscow

The Russian doctors visited the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev before their arrival in Moscow and the meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, told Kommersant about this.
But Peskov did not specify the purpose of the doctors' visits, saying that he was on vacation until Saturday.
In early January, the Armenian PM's press service had reported that Pashinyan was on self-isolation "due to the epidemiological situation" in the country.
The talks between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan took place Monday in Moscow—and on Putin's initiative.