News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Bild: Lockdown in Germany may last until April
Bild: Lockdown in Germany may last until April
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

German Chancellor Angela Merkel did not rule out that the strict quarantine measures will continue in the country for another 2-2.5 months, Bild reported, citing an unnamed source.

According to the sources, the new strain of coronavirus, which first spread in the UK, is especially dangerous, and everything must be done so that the statistics of cases do not start growing exponentially again.

Tough quarantine measures have been in force in Germany since December 16. All shops were closed, except for food, household and some other stores selling vital goods. Hairdressers, museums, theaters, beauty salons do not work, students study remotely.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Abkhazia President recovers from COVID-19
The President’s press service stated...
 Greece calls for EU-wide COVID-19 vaccination certificate
In a letter to the President of the European Commission...
 China President wishes Armen Sarkissian a speedy recovery
President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has...
 355 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 15 more coronavirus patients have died, but five of them—from some other illnesses…
 Lebanon closes borders, tightens coronavirus quarantine
According to a statement released after a meeting of the Higher Defense Council, the country's top security body…
 Iran imports 2 million doses of COVI-19 vaccines from India, China, Russia
By the end of March 2021, Iran will import two million COVID-19 vaccines from India, China, and Russia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos