Bild: Lockdown in Germany may last until April

German Chancellor Angela Merkel did not rule out that the strict quarantine measures will continue in the country for another 2-2.5 months, Bild reported, citing an unnamed source.
According to the sources, the new strain of coronavirus, which first spread in the UK, is especially dangerous, and everything must be done so that the statistics of cases do not start growing exponentially again.
Tough quarantine measures have been in force in Germany since December 16. All shops were closed, except for food, household and some other stores selling vital goods. Hairdressers, museums, theaters, beauty salons do not work, students study remotely.