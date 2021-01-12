Armenia Prosecutor General on working visit to Russia

At the invitation of Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan is in Moscow to attend the solemn events dedicated to the Prosecutor’s Office Workers Day in Russia.

On the occasion, Davtyan congratulated his Russian counterparts and stated that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia, which has a history spanning 300 years, continues to grow in line with the new demands and challenges of the time. He also stated that the high level of mutual understanding between the Offices of the Prosecutors General of Armenia and Russia promotes the active partnership in the common fight against international crime in the bilateral and multilateral formats, effective implementation of the mechanisms for mutual legal aid, etc.

Davtyan attached special importance to the work that the employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia are doing to serve the Russian peacekeeping forces in the criminal law sector of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the new situation created after the recent Artsakh war.

Proceeding from the aforementioned, on the occasion of Prosecutor’s Office Workers Day, four employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia serving in Artsakh were awarded relevant medals and badges for their contributions to the strengthening of the legal system in Artsakh and the cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.

The Armenian Prosecutor General’s visit is in progress.