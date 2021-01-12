News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia Prosecutor General on working visit to Russia
Armenia Prosecutor General on working visit to Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

At the invitation of Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan is in Moscow to attend the solemn events dedicated to the Prosecutor’s Office Workers Day in Russia.

On the occasion, Davtyan congratulated his Russian counterparts and stated that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia, which has a history spanning 300 years, continues to grow in line with the new demands and challenges of the time. He also stated that the high level of mutual understanding between the Offices of the Prosecutors General of Armenia and Russia promotes the active partnership in the common fight against international crime in the bilateral and multilateral formats, effective implementation of the mechanisms for mutual legal aid, etc.

Davtyan attached special importance to the work that the employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia are doing to serve the Russian peacekeeping forces in the criminal law sector of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the new situation created after the recent Artsakh war.

Proceeding from the aforementioned, on the occasion of Prosecutor’s Office Workers Day, four employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia serving in Artsakh were awarded relevant medals and badges for their contributions to the strengthening of the legal system in Artsakh and the cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.

The Armenian Prosecutor General’s visit is in progress.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Russia to sign agreement on cooperation in mass communications
The Russian government has approved its draft that was worked out in advance with Armenia...
 Russia ambassador to Armenia: We have all grounds for looking to future with optimism
Kopirkin congratulated the Armenian and Russian peoples on the coming New Year…
 Russia gratuitously grants EUR 10 million to Armenia to help those displaced from Karabakh
The Russian Federation has gratuitously granted...
 Armenia Constitutional Court President receives Russia Ambassador
The participants of the meeting exchanged views on...
 Russian PM to Armen Sarkissian: Russia intends to cooperate actively for post-crisis recovery in Nagorno-Karabakh
The Prime Minister of Russia wished the...
 Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Sarkissian: I hope the difficulties the ending year brought will remain in the past
The Russian President congratulated his Armenian colleague on the occasion of the coming New Year and Christmas holidays…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos