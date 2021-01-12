News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
German police dismantle world's largest darknet marketplace
German police dismantle world's largest darknet marketplace
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

German law enforcement officials have announced the elimination of the world's largest darknet marketplace, which mainly traded drugs, counterfeit money, stolen or fake credit card information, anonymous mobile cards, and malicious software, TASS reported.

The alleged head of the world's largest illegal trading platform, DarkMarket has been arrested. The 34-year-old Australian citizen was detained near the German-Danish border. The man was taken to a pre-trial detention center and refuses to testify.

At the same time, as specified in the prosecutor's office, on Monday, law enforcement officers closed the DarkMarket trading platform and disconnected it from the servers. The platform had about 500,000 users and over 2,400 sellers.

The operation to liquidate the illegal trading platform was carried out in cooperation with law enforcement agencies of other countries, including Australia, the UK, Denmark, Moldova, the USA, Ukraine, and Switzerland.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Criminal investigation into Armenia National Security Service ex-director’s death is suspended
On January 17 last year, Georgi Kutoyan was found dead in a Yerevan apartment…
 Bright Armenia Party: Milan court sentences PACE ex-member to 4 years in prison for accepting bribe from Azerbaijan
Do you remember the PACE corruption scandal in which the delegates were suspected of taking bribes for Azerbaijani lobbying?...
 US prosecutors say Honduras President helped send cocaine to America
In exchange for hefty bribes...
 Turkish court sentences preacher to 1,075 years in prison
Oktar was arrested in July 2018...
 4 dead after truck collides with military buses in Russia
The circumstances behind the road...
 Karabakh State Service for Emergency Situations records 806 calls
During the first days of the New Year, rescuers...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos