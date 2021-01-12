German police dismantle world's largest darknet marketplace

German law enforcement officials have announced the elimination of the world's largest darknet marketplace, which mainly traded drugs, counterfeit money, stolen or fake credit card information, anonymous mobile cards, and malicious software, TASS reported.
The alleged head of the world's largest illegal trading platform, DarkMarket has been arrested. The 34-year-old Australian citizen was detained near the German-Danish border. The man was taken to a pre-trial detention center and refuses to testify.
At the same time, as specified in the prosecutor's office, on Monday, law enforcement officers closed the DarkMarket trading platform and disconnected it from the servers. The platform had about 500,000 users and over 2,400 sellers.
The operation to liquidate the illegal trading platform was carried out in cooperation with law enforcement agencies of other countries, including Australia, the UK, Denmark, Moldova, the USA, Ukraine, and Switzerland.