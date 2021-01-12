Armenia citizen detained after breaking defense ministry gate and crashing into building with car

On January 10 at around 9:30 p.m. resident of Kotayk Province of Armenia broke the gate of the checkpoint of the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia with his VAZ 2107 car and entered the premises of the administrative complex.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense also reported that the driver also broke the doors of the entrance to the administrative complex and crashed into the building.

The citizen was detained by the officers of the Military Police.

The report prepared by the Yerevan Department of the Military Police has been transmitted to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, which has instituted a criminal case.

The person who hit the gates of the Ministry of Defense is a parent of a missing serviceman.