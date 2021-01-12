News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia citizen detained after breaking defense ministry gate and crashing into building with car
Armenia citizen detained after breaking defense ministry gate and crashing into building with car
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

On January 10 at around 9:30 p.m. resident of Kotayk Province of Armenia broke the gate of the checkpoint of the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia with his VAZ 2107 car and entered the premises of the administrative complex.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense also reported that the driver also broke the doors of the entrance to the administrative complex and crashed into the building.

The citizen was detained by the officers of the Military Police.

The report prepared by the Yerevan Department of the Military Police has been transmitted to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, which has instituted a criminal case.

The person who hit the gates of the Ministry of Defense is a parent of a missing serviceman.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition party member is released by police
"The police department said that I am suspected of carrying out arbitrary illegal action under the Criminal Code,” Babayan added…
 Homeland Party of Armenia: We consider illegal police actions as component of treacherous activities (PHOTOS)
Many citizens tried to block the road to Zvartnots Airport early in the morning today to…
 Opposition party MP on Nikol Pashinyan: Traitor is cheating parents of POWs and missing servicemen again
Even now when everyone understands that...
 Citizen calling on parents with data about crimes during Artsakh war to gather near Armenia Investigative Committee
Ghukasyan also called on the...
 Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen holding sitting strike near military unit in Etchmiadzin (LIVE)
The relatives of missing Armenian servicemen are...
 Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen light bonfire near military unit in Etchmiadzin, waiting for meeting
According to Adoyan, she and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos