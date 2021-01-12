Summing up results of Pashinyan, Putin, Aliyev's meeting, gunshots in Stepanakert, 12.01.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 12.01.2021:

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have signed a statement on new steps to develop infrastructure projects in Karabakh.

The leaders met in Moscow on Monday and hold a meeting together followed by a joint statement on the development of the situation in the region.

Calling the meeting 'extremely important and useful', Putin noted that the sided came to an agreement for concrete steps to develop economic ties and infrastructure projects.

A working group will be created in this regard headed by the vice-premiers of the three governments - Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

Meanwhile, Pashinyan noted that the sides failed to resolve the issue of prisoners of war. According to him, the conflict in Karabakh has not yet been settled, and 'there are still many issues that must be resolved.'

Following the talks, Aliyev, in turn, noted that еру Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is in the past, and 'we must think about the future.'

He also noted that Armenia will have railway communication with Russia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

“After more than 30 years, Azerbaijan will have transport communication with the Azerbaijani Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Armenia, and the Republic of Armenia will have a railway exit to Russia and Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said.

Residents of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) Stepanakert heard gunshots in the city - the evening while Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian leaders were meeting in Moscow.

Citizens called Armenian News-NEWS.am on the phone and reported that Azerbaijanis are firing gunshots in the air.

According to them, after the ceasefire established on November 9, this isn’t the first case when sounds of gunshots are heard, especially from Shushi.

Armenian News-NEWS.am failed to receive an official commentary on the incident, while the spokespersons of the Artsakh defense army didn’t answer phone calls.

Bodies of 10 soldiers and one civilian have been found in Hadrut, Sghnakh, and Jabrayil, Karabakh emergency situations service reported.

The bodies of a total of 1,222 servicemen and civilians have been found at and removed from the sites of fighting thanks to search efforts.

Aross-stone in the Arakel village of Hadrut region was desecrated, the Re:public of Artsakh Telegram channel reported.

Azerbaijan has always delayed the return of captives the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, told a briefing.

According to him, this is done with the obvious purpose of causing as much mental suffering as possible and creating tension in the Armenian society.

He reminded that the permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the UN recently issued a letter in which the issue of 62 Armenians—who were taken captives after the ceasefire statement of November 9—was discussed.

Italia has sentenced PACE ex-member to four years in prison for accepting a bribe from Azerbaijan.

A Milan court has found former PACE member Luca Volonte guilty of blocking—in exchange for receiving 0.5 million euros—the adoption of a report on political prisoners in Azerbaijan.

The criminal investigation into the death of Georgi Kutoyan, chief of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, has been suspended as it is not known who should be included in the case as a defendant.

On January 17 last year, NSS ex-director Georgi Kutoyan was found dead in a Yerevan apartment, and with a gunshot wound. A criminal case was initiated in connection with the incident, and under the Criminal Code Article on causing to commit suicide.

According to the information published earlier by the Investigative Committee, a month before this incident, Kutoyan had fired 35 irregular shots from his pistol in the aforesaid apartment.

And the chair of the Investigative Committee, Hayk Gevorgyan, had told reporters that Kutoyan's suicide was due to personal motives.