3rd child of Armenian family from Karabakh's Shushi born at Sisian Medical Center in Armenia

Armenia's Sisian Medical Center has posted the following on its Facebook page:
“The 3rd child of the family from the city of Shushi of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Valeria, was born at Sisian Medical Center.
The father of the family Valeri, who voluntarily participated in the battles since the first days of the war, fell heroically in Fizuli on October 10.
The family hastily moved to Armenia from Shushi without even taking the necessary items and hoped that they would return to their newly purchased home in Shushi and live like they used to as soon as the war ends. Alas…
Of course, Armenuhi can't talk and share the story without tears. She lost her husband, with whom she had built their house that stayed with the enemy, raised two children, and they were waiting for the third to come into the world. She realizes that she must be strong since she is now both a mother and a father to her three children.
Armenuhi says little Valeria looks like her father Valery and hopes that the family will be successful.”