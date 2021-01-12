Egypt opens its airspace for Qatar

Egypt opened its airspace for Qatar after Saudi Arabia opened its airspace and border with the Arab state of the Persian Gulf again last week, AP reported.
Officials reported that a Qatar Airways plane will make a landing in Cairo on Friday.
This will be the first commercial flight between the two countries after Egypt joined Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain in blaming Qatar for funding extremist groups in the region and boycotting Qatar in 2017. Doha refuted the allegations and viewed the boycott as an attempt to undermine its sovereignty.
After three and a half years of destroyed diplomatic and economic relations, last week the four countries signed a declaration with Qatar to put an end to the disagreements. The UAE and Bahrain have also opened their airspaces for Qatar.