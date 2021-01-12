News
Armenia President congratulates People's Artist Ruben Matevosyan on 80th birthday
Armenia President congratulates People's Artist Ruben Matevosyan on 80th birthday
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Culture

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory message to People’s Artist Ruben Matevosyan on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

“Dear Mr. Matevosyan, maestro,

Accept my warm congratulatory remarks on the occasion of your 80th birthday.

For decades, people in Armenia, the Diaspora and many foreign countries have heard and been introduced to Armenian folk songs and the songs of many contemporary Armenian composers through your singing and performances.

You have set and continue to set an example for young generations of performers with your loyalty to Armenian arts and culture and exceptional art and your ability to love and present Armenia and the Armenian nation.

I wish you health, success and endless vigor to perform.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
