Interesting details about appointment of former Armenian police chief to position of deputy defense minister

Armenia’s ex-police chief Arman Sargsyan doesn’t want to comment on why he agreed to be appointed deputy defense minister.
In response to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s question where he was during the war and what services he provided to the country and the Ministry of Defense during the war, the newly appointed deputy defense minister refused to answer and added that ‘he will talk later’. Before the newly appointed official decides what he’s going to say, Armenian News-NEWS.am presents interesting details about the appointment to the position. Rumors has it that Arman Sargsyan expressed his loyalty to Pashinyan during the war by asking the latter to appoint him to the position of Head of the State Protection Service of the National Security Service and promising to ‘operatively’ use his experience to gather information about former and current officials. Pashinyan said he would consider the proposal, but taking into consideration that this concerned protection of personal security, the Prime Minister decided to not take a risk and appoint a new ‘outsider’.
Instead, Pashinyan offered Sargsyan the position of deputy defense minister which had been vacant for the past two months and had sparked the discontent of the personnel of the Ministry of Defense since employees and heads of departments had additional tasks after the former deputy defense minister resigned. By appointing Sargsyan, Pashinyan also hopes the ex-police chief will ‘operatively’ use his skills to inform him about potential disorder within the Ministry of Defense and ‘oversee’ pro-Russian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan.