Tuesday
January 12
Tuesday
January 12
Lebanon to complain about Israel to UN
Lebanon to complain about Israel to UN
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Lebanon will file an urgent complaint with the UN over Israel's daily violations of its airspace amid increased reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles, Reuters reported.

President Michel Aoun called for Israel's condemnation of violations of sovereignty and aggression against Lebanon and for compliance with the UN resolution that ended hostilities between the two countries after their last full-scale conflict in 2006.

The two countries remain technically at war, and Lebanon has repeatedly complained about Israeli violations of its airspace.

In recent weeks, Israeli warplanes have flown several low-altitude flights over the Lebanese capital and other major cities, causing concern among civilians no stranger to the conflict. Warplanes appeared in the skies of Beirut. These flights terrorized residents of the city who had recently survived a powerful explosion in the port.

Reconnaissance drones sometimes remain in Lebanese airspace for 24 hours, a Lebanese military official said.

Israel rarely comments on such missions, but Israeli officials said the overflights were necessary because Hezbollah was violating a 2006 UN resolution.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon claims that Israel enters Lebanese airspace every day in violation of UN resolutions and the country's sovereignty.
