Trump warns impeachment for Capitol riot is ‘tremendous danger’ to U.S.

President Donald Trump doubled down on Tuesday on the incendiary rhetoric that incited the Capitol riot, warning darkly that it was dangerous to the United States for him to be impeached for his conduct, CNBC reported.
Trump also claimed that his inflammatory comments at a rally shortly before the invasion of the halls of Congress by thousands of his supporters on Wednesday were not harmful.
Asked whether he would resign before the end of his term next week, Trump did not answer.
“It’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous,” Trump said in his first comments to the media since the riot, which killed a Capitol police officer and left at least four other people dead.
The president, who has been banned from a slew of social media platforms since last week because of his comments, also said: “I think Big Tech has made a terrible mistake.” In an apparent reference to his ban on Twitter and elsewhere, Trump said it is “very, very bad for our country and that’s leading others to do the same thing.”
“And it causes a lot of problems and a lot of danger. Big mistake. They shouldn’t be doing it,” the president said.
“But there’s always a counter move when they do that. I’ve never seen such anger as I see right now and that’s a terrible thing.”