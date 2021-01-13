News
News
Former astronaut appointed Canada's FM
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made personnel changes in government after appointing a former astronaut the country’s foreign minister.

Former astronaut Marc Garneau has been appointed foreign minister, and the current foreign minister has been appointed minister of innovation, science and industry.

Trudeau said the key positions in the Cabinet must be held by ministers who intend to stay by his side for a long time and can present the government’s agenda during the next election campaign.
