Trump says 25th Amendment poses “zero risk” to him

US President Trump said Tuesday he believes the 25th Amendment poses "zero risk" to him, but he suggested it could be applied to President-elect Joe Biden, The Hill reported.
"Free speech is under assault like never before. The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for," Trump said at the start of prepared remarks near the southern border in Alamo, Texas.
"The impeachment hoax is the continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country and is causing tremendous anger and division and pain, far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time," Trump continued.
The president later added that it is time for the nation "to heal" and denounced attacks on law enforcement.