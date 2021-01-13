Ruling bloc MP: Number one beneficiary of de-blockage is Armenia

It is important that the Russian Federation agrees with us on the issue of captives and a clear emphasis was placed on point 8 [of the trilateral statement signed on November 9], the process is taking place, but we have not yet reached the final results. Viktor Yengibaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in parliament, said this on Public Television of Armenia, referring to the matter of having the Armenian POWs returned from Azerbaijan.
"It was emphasized that this is a key issue for us and we hope that they [Azerbaijan] will take this step in the near future, and we will not create obstacles in terms of continuing the statement. The process de-blockage cannot take place with reciprocal belligerent rhetoric or the presence of captives. We hope that the issue of captives will be resolved, we know that the director of the NSS [National Security Service of Armenia] also met with the [Azerbaijani] official there, so we are doing everything on our part," he said.
According to Yengibaryan, Armenia is under blockade, due to which all regional mega-projects bypass the country, and according to him, this also contributes to poverty and emigration in Armenia.
"During these thirty years, Azerbaijan has pursued a policy of exhaustion, closed [its] borders, not allowing Armenia to develop. This has led to today's course, and now when this de-blockage is being ended, in my opinion, the number one beneficiary is the Republic of Armenia, it will lead to economic development in our country; this economic development must contribute to lasting peace," he said.