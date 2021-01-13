Trump is confident that Biden will not be able to remove wall on Mexico border

Outgoing US President Donald Trump is confident that the administration of President-elect Joe Biden will not be able to remove the wall on the Mexican border, RIA Novosti reports.
Trump said in a speech near a part of this wall in Texas that they could not allow the next US administration to even think about demolishing it, he does not think it will happen, and no one will touch this wall.
Trump added that border violations and drug smuggling have sharply decreased in all areas where they have built a wall.
Also, he cited examples of places where the statistics of US border violations have decreased by 80-90 percent.
Building a wall along the Mexican border was one of Trump's key presidential campaign promises.