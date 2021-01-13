Newspaper: It is proposed to include Yerevan military pantheon in state protocol

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Independent MP Arman Babajanyan proposes to give Yerablur Military Pantheon [in Yerevan] the status of a memorial state institution by law and to include [it] in the state protocol of Armenia as an official place for foreign guests to visit.
As it is known, to this day, the guests of our country visit the [Yerevan] memorial to the [Armenian] Genocide victims.
"The need to adopt the proposed draft is conditioned by the fact that the above-mentioned logic should also work in connection with the monuments symbolizing the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the independence of Armenia in the two Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] wars," it is noted in the draft put into circulation recently.