Estonian PM announces his resignation

Estonian Prime Minister and Leader of the Centre Party Juri Ratas announced his resignation amid the corruption scandal that affected the party.
The Estonian Public Prosecutor’s Office is suspecting the Centre Party and five individuals involved in “possible corruption” amid allegations of influence peddling and bribery over the Porto Franco property development project in Tallinn, politico reported.
“The suspicions lodged by the Office of the Prosecutor General … do not yet mean that someone is definitely guilty, but they inevitably cast a serious shadow on all the parties involved,” Ratas wrote. “In such a situation, giving, through my resignation, a possibility to shed light on all circumstances and achieve clarity seems the only right thing to do.”