News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.44
EUR
639.04
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Estonian PM announces his resignation
Estonian PM announces his resignation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Estonian Prime Minister and Leader of the Centre Party Juri Ratas announced his resignation amid the corruption scandal that affected the party.

The Estonian Public Prosecutor’s Office is suspecting the Centre Party and five individuals involved in “possible corruption” amid allegations of influence peddling and bribery over the Porto Franco property development project in Tallinn, politico reported.

“The suspicions lodged by the Office of the Prosecutor General … do not yet mean that someone is definitely guilty, but they inevitably cast a serious shadow on all the parties involved,” Ratas wrote. “In such a situation, giving, through my resignation, a possibility to shed light on all circumstances and achieve clarity seems the only right thing to do.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos