Armenia parliament majority faction to meet with ex-military prosecutor Wednesday

Members of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Wednesday will meet with former military prosecutor Gagik Jhangiryan, during which they will discuss the issue of his candidacy for the post of a member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC); My Step MP Sargis Khandanyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The post of SJC member is vacant ever since Hayk Hovhannisyan submitted his respective resignation.
But Jhangiryan's candidacy to this post is not unequivocally accepted within the judiciary, as judges have raised the issue of his age.
The Judicial Code of Armenia stipulates that a person who has any restrictions by law on being appointed a judge cannot be elected by the NA as a member of the SJC.
The same code adds that only those who are 25 to 60 years old and eligible voters can take part in the qualification test to be included in the list of candidates for judges.
But Gagik Jhangiryan is 66 years old, and therefore the only solution remains that the NA will have to change—with its parliament majority—the law for Gagik Jhangiryan.