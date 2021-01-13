Bright Armenia Party leader: US, France must join efforts to return POWs

The United States and France, as well as all the countries of the civilized world, also must join the efforts of Armenia and Russia to have the POWs returned. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, wrote this on Facebook on Wednesday morning.
"To this day, we have spared no effort to achieve the return of the captives, and after the Moscow trilateral meeting [on Monday], we must at least redouble our [respective] efforts. I have contacted all our international partners again. Armenian prisoners of war and captive civilians being held in Azerbaijan must be returned to Armenia as soon as possible," Marukyan added.