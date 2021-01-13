News
485 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
485 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 485 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 163,128 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, ten more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,951 cases.

Eight more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 715 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 644, the total respective number so far is 151,246, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,216—which is a drop by 177 in one day.

And 2,093 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 613,908 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
