Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan continues its policy of ethnic cleansing, annihilating Armenians in Artsakh

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 7 fallen soldiers found during search

Artsakh soldier, 19, dies of illness

485 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Bright Armenia Party leader: US, France must join efforts to return POWs

Central Bank to carry out operations in Armenia foreign currency market

Armenia parliament majority faction to meet with ex-military prosecutor Wednesday

World oil prices on the rise

Georgia citizens cannot cross Armenia border

Trump is confident that Biden will not be able to remove wall on Mexico border

Newspaper: Armenia PM-President meeting does not take place in “good-neighborly” atmosphere

Reuters: Luxembourg, EU do not want to see Pompeo

Newspaper: It is proposed to include Yerevan military pantheon in state protocol

Ruling bloc MP: Number one beneficiary of de-blockage is Armenia

Trump says 25th Amendment poses “zero risk” to him

Former astronaut appointed Canada's FM

France condemns Israel's plan to build more settler homes in West Bank

3 new Diaspora Armenian professionals join ranks of Armenia Government through iGorts fellowship program

Yerevan medical university rector infected with COVID-19

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker says his gallbladder was removed, will be back to work in 2-3 days

German police dismantle world's largest darknet marketplace

Russian political scientist: I believe more serious issues were discussed during Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: Nikol Pashinyan came to power to advance Azerbaijan's and Turkey's interests

Egypt opens its airspace for Qatar

Trump warns impeachment for Capitol riot is ‘tremendous danger’ to U.S.

Lebanon to complain about Israel to UN

Summing up results of Pashinyan, Putin, Aliyev's meeting, gunshots in Stepanakert, 12.01.21 digest

Bild: Lockdown in Germany may last until April

Russian MP: Demand for Armenian PM's resignation is becoming pan-national

Interesting details about appointment of former Armenian police chief to position of deputy defense minister

Abkhazia President recovers from COVID-19

Russia speaks on special relations with prosecutor's offices of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Greece calls for EU-wide COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Actor, Merited Artist of Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic Zhak Yengibaryan dies

Armenia President congratulates People's Artist Ruben Matevosyan on 80th birthday

Armenian cultural figure says TV companies and online media outlets shouldn't provide coverage of PM's sessions

Erdogan says NATO left Turkey alone with terrorists

Dollar gains value in Armenia

3rd child of Armenian family from Karabakh's Shushi born at Sisian Medical Center in Armenia

Armenia ombudsman: Mechanical approach to delimitation of borders is unacceptable

China President wishes Armen Sarkissian a speedy recovery

Greece and Turkey resuming talks

Armenia citizen detained after breaking defense ministry gate and crashing into building with car

Armenia MOD: No border incidents reported on Vorotan-David Bek motorway

Armenia Human Rights defender: Azerbaijan politicizes captives’ matter

Armenia Prosecutor General on working visit to Russia

Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan task force for de-blockage to be chaired by deputy PM Mher Grigoryan from Armenian side

Elon Musk no longer 1st in Forbes ranking

Tatoyan: Azerbaijan ombudsperson’s statements are part of anti-Armenian propaganda

Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian cross-stone in Karabakh

Peskov: Russian doctors visited Pashinyan, Aliyev before their arrival in Moscow

Netanyahu removes Trump photo from his Twitter cover

Criminal investigation into Armenia National Security Service ex-director’s death is suspended

Ombudsman to publicize next report on Azerbaijan violations against Armenian captives

Opposition Bright Armenia Party: A draft decision on statement by parliament to be considered tomorrow

Armenian political scientist: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict isn't even resolved from perspective of Azerbaijan's interests

Abbot: Azerbaijanis want to occupy new positions across Amaras Monastery of Artsakh

Bright Armenia Party: Milan court sentences PACE ex-member to 4 years in prison for accepting bribe from Azerbaijan

New US tariffs on selected EU products take effect

Deputy minister: Armenia consumers will have to use more expensive electricity

Armenian refugee: Karabakh President showing that Kashatagh is not part of Nagorno-Karabakh with his actions

Armenia Ombudsman: Sotk Gold Mine administration has started laying off employees

Copper rises in price by 1%

Russia MOD assesses situation with refugees’ return to Karabakh

Armenia deputy PM Avinyan has new press secretary

Armenia deputy finance minister: We have no problem in paying salaries, pensions

World oil prices are falling

355 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Bright Armenia Party leader: Moscow discussion focused solely on enemy's agenda

Trump declares state of emergency in Washington

Trump says he may be blamed for riots in Washington

Pashinyan decision before leaving for Moscow: Placing Armenia PM’s duties on deputy PM Avinyan

Oman to have its first crown prince

US prosecutors say Honduras President helped send cocaine to America

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan no longer wishes to return to active politics?

Newspaper: Negotiations on Artsakh issue to start again

Lebanon closes borders, tightens coronavirus quarantine

US puts Cuba back on its list of countries sponsoring terrorism

Netanyahu trial to resume on February 8

Opposition party leader: Azerbaijan keeping Armenian POWs in prisons and discussing transport communications

Iran imports 2 million doses of COVI-19 vaccines from India, China, Russia

Azerbaijan MOD: 2,841 Azerbaijani servicemen killed during fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Greece receive no invitation from Turkey to resume research talks

Democrats have enough votes to impeach Trump

Turkey to launch vaccination against COVID-19

Slutsky: Putin's, Pashinyan's and Aliyev's agreements will allow to regulate life in Nagorno-Karabakh

Gunshots heard in Karabakh's Stepanakert today

Karabakh emergency situations service: Bodies of 10 soldiers and 1 civilian found in Hadrut, Sghnakh and Jabrayil today

Professional Golfers' Association of America terminates Trump championship deal

Pashinyan: I am very glad that we achieved at least some result after these talks

Armenia ex-police chief appointed deputy defense minister

Putin to Pashinyan: I anticipate that agreement on all issues related to Karabakh will be reached

Putin holds bilateral meeting with Aliyev

Turkish regulator initiates investigation into Facebook and WhatsApp

Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev sign statement on new steps to develop infrastructure projects in Karabakh

Pashinyan: We failed to resolve the issue of prisoners of war

Joint statement by Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev

Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is in the past, and we must think about the future

Putin, Pashinyan, Aliyev meet in Moscow, Armenia and Azerbaijan security chiefs meet, 11.01.21 digest

WHO experts to visit China on January 14 to investigate pandemic causes